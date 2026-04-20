Motorola Razr (2026) lineup prices rise amid RAM storage crunch

Dimensity 7450X, larger batteries, US launch

All models run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7450X chip and pack bigger batteries: 4,800mAh in the standard Razr and 4,500mAh in the Razr+.

The Motorola Razr (2026) US launch drops May 21, 2026.

Even with the price hike, the Razr Fold undercuts Samsung's foldable by $100 and is just $100 more than Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold, so if you're eyeing a foldable phone upgrade this year, it might be worth a look.