Motorola reveals which phones get Android 17 including Razr fold
Motorola just shared which of its phones are getting the new Android 17 update.
The Razr Fold is already seeing the upgrade in some countries, and it has yet to land in the US.
The list covers several international models, including the Razr 70.
Android 17 delivers AI, customization, security
The update is coming to Signature, Edge, Razr, and Moto G series: think Edge 70 Fusion, Razr 70 Ultra, and Moto G86.
Expect fresh customization options with new icons and smoother navigation. AI gets a boost too: Circle to Search now offers real-time translations.
Plus, you'll get easier sharing (even with iOS), better security features like Authentication Failure Lock, improved fraud detection, and brighter HDR visuals.
The latest Signature 27 will even ship with Android 17 right out of the box.