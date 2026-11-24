Motorola Signature 27 flagship debuts in India on December 9
Motorola's new flagship, the Signature 27, is making its India debut on December 9.
You'll be able to grab it from Motorola's website or select stores.
While the India price isn't out yet, globally it starts at 1,599 euros (about ₹1,70,000).
Signature 27 features 200MP periscope, 7,000mAh
This phone packs serious power: up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, a huge 6.78-inch OLED display, and the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme 6 chip.
Camera fans will love the massive 200MP periscope lens, plus a versatile triple-camera setup that shoots in crisp 8K.
It's tough too: IP68 and IP69 water resistance and MIL-STD-810H durability, offered in two stylish Pantone colors.
And with a giant 7,000mAh battery supporting fast charging (wired and wireless), you're set for all-day use without stress.