Motorola Signature drops in India January 23, 2026
Motorola's new flagship, the Signature, lands in India on January 23, 2026, and will be up for grabs on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and in stores.
The top-end 16GB/1TB model is expected at ₹84,999, while the 12GB/256GB version should come in around ₹65K—plus launch discounts could make it sweeter.
Specs at a glance:
You get a big 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate and crazy-bright 6,200 nits.
Under the hood is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip with advanced cooling.
The camera setup? Four rear cameras with all sensors at 50MP—including a Sony LYTIA sensor that shoots sharp Dolby Vision-enabled 8K video.
What else stands out?
Signature packs a hefty 5,200mAh battery for up to two days' use and charges fast (90W wired/50W wireless).
It's slim at just under 7mm and light too.
Plus: IP69 water/dust resistance, Motorola did not specify an Android update duration, exclusive concierge perks for travel and lifestyle—and a complimentary first service of up to ₹6,000.