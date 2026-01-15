Motorola Signature drops in India January 23, 2026 Technology Jan 15, 2026

Motorola's new flagship, the Signature, lands in India on January 23, 2026, and will be up for grabs on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and in stores.

The top-end 16GB/1TB model is expected at ₹84,999, while the 12GB/256GB version should come in around ₹65K—plus launch discounts could make it sweeter.