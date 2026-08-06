Motorola signature smartphone receives Android 17 beta in select regions
Technology
Motorola's Signature smartphone just got the Android 17 beta update, rolling out to users in India, the US and select regions in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa through Motorola's beta program.
This follows the recent update for the Edge 60 Pro and brings a fresh batch of features for those eager to try out what's next.
New UI features and overheating reports
The update introduces resizable quick tiles, sleeker icons for Wi-Fi and battery, a revamped app folder grid in HelloUI, and smoother background blur.
You'll also get Qira (Motorola's Moto AI assistant) and cloud connectivity with Smart Connect.
But heads up, some users have noticed their devices running hotter after updating, so it might be worth waiting if you're not into beta surprises.