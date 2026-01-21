Motorola Signature: Ultra-premium flagship with cinema-grade cameras launched

Specs at a glance:

You get a huge 6.8-inch AMOLED display (Super HD, 165Hz refresh rate, up to 6,200 nits brightness) for smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals.

Under the hood: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip with advanced cooling, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage—plus Android 16; software update timeline not specified.