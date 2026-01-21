Motorola Signature: Ultra-premium flagship with cinema-grade cameras launched
Motorola just dropped its fanciest non-foldable phone yet—the Signature.
It's super slim at 6.99mm, rocks quad 50MP cameras, and comes in Pantone Carbon or Martini Olive for a premium vibe.
The build is tough too, thanks to aluminum frames and Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
Specs at a glance:
You get a huge 6.8-inch AMOLED display (Super HD, 165Hz refresh rate, up to 6,200 nits brightness) for smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals.
Under the hood: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip with advanced cooling, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage—plus Android 16; software update timeline not specified.
Cameras & battery life:
The quad camera setup includes a Sony LYTIA main sensor that shoots in stunning 8K Dolby Vision, plus ultra-wide/macro and periscope lenses—all at 50MP.
The selfie cam? Also an impressive 50MP with autofocus.
Battery life should last all day with a big 5,200mAh cell supporting speedy wired (90W) and wireless (50W) charging.