Motorola support page accidentally confirms Razr Flex 2027 release window
Technology
Motorola just let the cat out of the bag about its next big foldable phone, the Razr Flex, set to arrive in 2027.
The news popped up early on its own support page, after a past teaser with only a silhouette around Apple's launch event.
So now the support page accidentally confirmed the Razr Flex name and 2027 release window, but we'll have to wait a bit longer.
Razr Flex rumored 4.97-inch outer display
The Razr Flex is gearing up to take on Apple's iPhone Duo and Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8.
While specs are still hush-hush, rumors point to a compact design with possible 3-D glass and a creaseless display, plus a 4.97-inch outer display.
With this move, Motorola is clearly aiming for a bigger slice of the foldable phone scene.