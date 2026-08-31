Motorola teases Swarovski crystal Razr for IFA 2026 Berlin

Design leaks hint at even more crystal details on the hinge and under the cover screen.

Underneath all that shine, it packs the same specs as the regular Razr 70: a 6.9-inch OLED main display, 3.6-inch external screen, big 4,500mAh battery, dual 50MP rear cameras, and a sharp 32MP selfie camera.

While pricing isn't official yet, expect it to land near $1,000 like the previous Swarovski edition; more details are coming at IFA for those looking to grab this luxury gadget.