Motorola teases Swarovski crystal Razr for IFA 2026 Berlin
Motorola just teased a blinged-out version of its Razr foldable, decked with Swarovski crystals.
Motorola is expected to showcase the device at IFA 2026 in Berlin in early September, and the teaser shows off a black diamond-patterned back with crystals sparkling around the outer display and hinge, definitely eye-catching for anyone into statement tech.
Blinged Razr matches Razr 70 specs
Design leaks hint at even more crystal details on the hinge and under the cover screen.
Underneath all that shine, it packs the same specs as the regular Razr 70: a 6.9-inch OLED main display, 3.6-inch external screen, big 4,500mAh battery, dual 50MP rear cameras, and a sharp 32MP selfie camera.
While pricing isn't official yet, expect it to land near $1,000 like the previous Swarovski edition; more details are coming at IFA for those looking to grab this luxury gadget.