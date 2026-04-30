Motorola unveils Swarovski adorned signature phone and earbuds at €1,199
Motorola has unveiled its Brilliant Collection, featuring the Motorola Signature phone and Moto Buds 2 Plus earbuds, both decked out with real Swarovski crystals in a bold Pantone Violet Indigo.
The set is rolling out to select markets across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, with UK pricing at €1,199 (about ₹1,44,000).
Motorola Signature Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
The Motorola Signature rocks 20 hand-placed amethyst crystals and a unique 3D-quilted finish, while each Moto Buds 2 Plus earbud gets its own set of 12 crystals.
Under all that sparkle, the phone still packs power with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip and a big 6.8-inch AMOLED display.
The earbuds bring high-fidelity sound with advanced noise cancelation, plus this marks Motorola's second collaboration with Swarovski after last year's hit lineup.