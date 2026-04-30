Motorola unveils Swarovski adorned signature phone and earbuds at €1,199

Motorola Signature Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

The Motorola Signature rocks 20 hand-placed amethyst crystals and a unique 3D-quilted finish, while each Moto Buds 2 Plus earbud gets its own set of 12 crystals.

Under all that sparkle, the phone still packs power with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip and a big 6.8-inch AMOLED display.

The earbuds bring high-fidelity sound with advanced noise cancelation, plus this marks Motorola's second collaboration with Swarovski after last year's hit lineup.