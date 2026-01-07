Motorola x Polar: A smarter Moto watch is coming Technology Jan 07, 2026

Motorola is teaming up with Polar to power its next Moto Watch with advanced health and fitness tracking.

Instead of relying on its previous health insights partner, Vitalist/CE Brands, Motorola will now use Polar's proven biomarker analytics—trusted by athletes and backed by decades of research.

Expect deeper insights into your sleep, workouts, recovery, and overall wellness—all in one watch.