Motorola x Polar: A smarter Moto watch is coming
Technology
Motorola is teaming up with Polar to power its next Moto Watch with advanced health and fitness tracking.
Instead of relying on its previous health insights partner, Vitalist/CE Brands, Motorola will now use Polar's proven biomarker analytics—trusted by athletes and backed by decades of research.
Expect deeper insights into your sleep, workouts, recovery, and overall wellness—all in one watch.
What makes the new Moto Watch stand out?
You get a sleek 47mm round aluminum case with a stainless steel crown, IP68 water resistance (so sweat and rain are no problem), Gorilla Glass 3 for durability, plus a built-in mic and speaker for calls or alerts.
The real draw? Science-backed fitness features that make it perfect for anyone who wants serious tracking.