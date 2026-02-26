Motorola's Android 17 beta is now available: How to enroll
Motorola just became the first non-Google phone maker to roll out the Android 17 Beta 1 program.
Announced on February 25, 2026, this lets a limited number of users in the US, India, and EMEA regions sign up through Motorola's community forums—shortly after Google's Pixel beta rollout.
These Motorola phones are eligible for the Android 17 beta
If you've got a Moto Edge 2025 (US), Moto G57 or G57 Power (EMEA), or Moto G57 Power (India), you're in luck.
Register for the beta, then check your device settings for updates.
What's new in Android 17?
Android 17 Beta brings smarter memory management and lower CPU usage thanks to generational garbage collection.
You'll also see a more customizable home screen search bar (think Gemini Live, weather, translate), camera, media, and other performance updates.
Google has not provided a release timeframe for the stable Android 17 build.