Motorola's Android 17 beta is now available: How to enroll Technology Feb 26, 2026

Motorola just became the first non-Google phone maker to roll out the Android 17 Beta 1 program.

Announced on February 25, 2026, this lets a limited number of users in the US, India, and EMEA regions sign up through Motorola's community forums—shortly after Google's Pixel beta rollout.