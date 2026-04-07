Motorola's Moto G Stylus arrives April 16 with enhanced stylus
Technology
Motorola is rolling out the Moto G Stylus (2026) on April 16, and it's all about the new, improved stylus: think S Pen vibes but with better precision, tilt, and pressure sensitivity.
There's even a handy floating menu you can pop up with a button for quick multitasking.
Moto G Stylus costs $499
Running Android 16 and powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, this phone packs up to 256GB of storage, a smooth 120Hz AMOLED display (6.7-inch), and a big 5,200mAh battery.
The stylus lasts four hours per charge and juices up in just 15 minutes, even though it doesn't have full Bluetooth.
It'll cost $499 and comes in "Coal Smoke" or "Lavender Mist."
Bonus: Motorola is also making a comeback in tablets with the new Moto Pad.