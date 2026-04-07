Motorola's Moto G Stylus arrives April 16 with enhanced stylus

Moto G Stylus costs $499

Running Android 16 and powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, this phone packs up to 256GB of storage, a smooth 120Hz AMOLED display (6.7-inch), and a big 5,200mAh battery.

The stylus lasts four hours per charge and juices up in just 15 minutes, even though it doesn't have full Bluetooth.

It'll cost $499 and comes in "Coal Smoke" or "Lavender Mist."

Bonus: Motorola is also making a comeback in tablets with the new Moto Pad.