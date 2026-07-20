Motorola's Moto Pad 70 Groove launches in India July 31

The Moto Pad 70 Groove comes in green with a JBL-branded mesh grille on the back and a foldable stand that works for portrait, landscape, or theater mode, so you can binge or work your way.

Its 12.1-inch 2.5K display offers up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and brightness up to 800 nits.

Plus, it packs a nine-speaker JBL audio setup (a first in India), a big 10,200mAh battery for up to 15 hours of video playback, and fast charging with a 68W charger.

More details about its chipset and cameras will be revealed closer to launch.