Motorola's Moto Tag 2 goes on sale with UWB support
Technology
Motorola has quietly gone on sale in recent weeks, a smart tracker that uses ultra-wideband (UWB) technology for super accurate location finding, especially handy if you're always losing your stuff.
It works with Android Find Hub, lasts over 600 days on one battery, and comes in a fresh orange color.
Moto Tag 2 £29.99/€40 US4-pack$119.99
Moto Tag 2 costs £29.99 in the UK and €40 in Germany.
In the US you can grab a four-pack from Amazon for $119.99 (about $29 each), but singles aren't out yet.