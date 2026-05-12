Motorola's Moto Tag 2 goes on sale with UWB support Technology May 12, 2026

Motorola has quietly gone on sale in recent weeks, a smart tracker that uses ultra-wideband (UWB) technology for super accurate location finding, especially handy if you're always losing your stuff.

It works with Android Find Hub, lasts over 600 days on one battery, and comes in a fresh orange color.