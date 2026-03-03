Mouse gives birth to 28 pups after returning from space

A female mouse that spent almost two weeks aboard China 's Tiangong Space Station has given birth to a total of 28 pups in three litters. The extraordinary finding was made after the rodent returned to Earth from the Shenzhou-21 mission. The data provides valuable insights into how microgravity conditions may affect mammalian reproduction, and raises questions about potential hormonal, genetic, and physiological changes induced by space travel.

History One of four rodents sent to the Tiangong The female mouse was one of four rodents sent to the Tiangong station for around two weeks of microgravity research. The experiment aimed to study muscle and bone changes in space, the effects of weightlessness on organ systems, and also reproductive biology under altered gravity conditions. After returning from orbit, the mouse gave birth to nine pups in December 2025, followed by another litter of 10 and a third one with nine more in February 2026.

Research implications Research aims to understand deep-space exploration challenges The findings of this study, led by Chinese space life-science researchers, are particularly significant as they highlight the potential effects of microgravity on mammalian reproduction. While scientists have not definitively linked microgravity to increased fertility, the data has prompted further investigation into how space travel may trigger hormonal, genetic and physiological responses in living organisms. This research is critical for understanding long-term biological stability during deep-space exploration missions.

