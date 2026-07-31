Movchan Agency used AI-generated fake publicists to pitch journalists
Technology
Movchan Agency, a UK PR firm, was found using AI-generated fake publicists, "June Barton" and "Summer Casey," to email journalists and promote real companies like RiseGuide and AGI Inc.
The agency used photos from this-person-does-not-exist.com and set up fake domains that redirected to their own site.
Movchan Agency admitted poor judgment
Founder Nadya Movchan said the move was a quick fix for email issues, with real staff writing the pitches behind the scenes.
Still, clients like RiseGuide and Joi AI weren't told about the fakes and called out the practice as not matching their values.
The agency admitted it was poor judgment, said it would wind the operation down, and said it would stick to higher ethical standards going forward.