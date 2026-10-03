Moxie Marlinspike launched Confer, a privacy 1st AI chat tool

Confer uses passkey-derived encryption and a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) to lock down conversations, so only you can see them.

Signing up is simple with an email on Mac and Android; Windows and Linux users will need a password manager.

The interface feels familiar (think ChatGPT), there are both free and paid options, and new features like conversation imports are rolling out, plus an iOS app is on the way as more people look for safer ways to use AI.