Moxie Marlinspike launches Confer, chatbot with end to end encryption

Moxie Marlinspike, the mind behind Signal, just launched Confer, a new AI chatbot that puts privacy front and center.

Out since December 2025, Confer uses end-to-end encryption so your chats stay totally private. As Marlinspike puts it, "your conversations are encrypted so that nobody else can see them."

The bot runs on open-source AI models and uses passkey-based security for extra protection.