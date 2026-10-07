Moxie Marlinspike launches Confer, chatbot with end to end encryption
Moxie Marlinspike, the mind behind Signal, just launched Confer, a new AI chatbot that puts privacy front and center.
Out since December 2025, Confer uses end-to-end encryption so your chats stay totally private. As Marlinspike puts it, "your conversations are encrypted so that nobody else can see them."
The bot runs on open-source AI models and uses passkey-based security for extra protection.
Confer imports ChatGPT and Claude conversations
Confer works best on Mac and Android; Windows and Linux folks will need a password manager to get in.
There's already a lot of buzz, so much that the team is upgrading its servers to keep up.
You can try it for free (with some limits) or go for paid features.
One of the latest upgrades is the option to import your ChatGPT or Claude conversations, plus an iOS app is on the way.