Mozilla adds AI opt-out to Firefox 148 Feb 24 2026
Technology
Mozilla is rolling out a new AI opt-out feature with Firefox 148 on February 24, 2026, after users pushed back against Mozilla's December announcement to add AI to Firefox.
Now, you will be able to manage all the browser's AI features from one simple settings menu.
Firefox lets users toggle AI features
With this update, you can switch off all AI features at once or pick and choose what stays, like chatbots, page summaries, translations, or PDF accessibility helpers.
Mozilla says your choices will stick even after updates.
As Ajit Varma, head of Firefox, puts it, giving users real control is a top priority as AI becomes a bigger part of web browsing.