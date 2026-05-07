Mozilla adopts Anthropic's Mythos AI as Firefox bug fixes surge Technology May 07, 2026

Mozilla just leveled up its security by using Anthropic's Mythos AI in its Firefox security research.

Since Anthropic unveiled Mythos in April 2026, Mythos has found thousands of serious bugs, including some that had been hiding out for over 15 years.

Thanks to this, Firefox jumped from fixing just 31 bugs in April 2025 to an impressive 423 a year later.