Mozilla and Mistral add AI to Firefox Smart Window
Mozilla is teaming up with French AI startup Mistral to bring advanced AI features right into Firefox's Smart Window.
The goal? Make searching and surfing smoother for Firefox's 200 million users, while helping Mistral reach everyday people, not just businesses.
As Arthur Mensch, Mistral's co-founder and chief executive, puts it, "We have very strong alignment in terms of promoting an open ecosystem, and the fact that these are going to be open-source models promoted by an open-source product is great and appealing to many users."
Mistral AI will power smart window
Mistral's AI will power Firefox's Smart Window assistant, offering smarter suggestions and answers as you browse.
The rollout starts in the US Canada, and France, with the UK and Germany next in line.
Mozilla says this partnership also keeps user privacy in focus, letting you stay in control of your data while benefiting from new multilingual features.