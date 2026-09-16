Mozilla and Mistral add AI to Firefox Smart Window

Mozilla is teaming up with French AI startup Mistral to bring advanced AI features right into Firefox's Smart Window.

The goal? Make searching and surfing smoother for Firefox's 200 million users, while helping Mistral reach everyday people, not just businesses.

As Arthur Mensch, Mistral's co-founder and chief executive, puts it, "We have very strong alignment in terms of promoting an open ecosystem, and the fact that these are going to be open-source models promoted by an open-source product is great and appealing to many users."