Mozilla announces Project Nova to redesign Firefox emphasizing privacy controls

Firefox compact mode returns, AI opt-in

Project Nova brings back compact mode for condensing browser controls like the forward and backward buttons, plus new light and dark themes.

The update also makes it clearer which AI tools are installed and how much space they're using: nothing gets downloaded until you activate it.

Recent updates like Firefox 151 set the stage with cool wallpapers and improved PDF tools, all part of Mozilla's push for a smoother, more user-friendly experience.