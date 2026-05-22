Mozilla announces Project Nova to redesign Firefox emphasizing privacy controls
Mozilla just announced Project Nova, a big redesign coming to Firefox in 2026.
Expect rounded edges, bubble-like tabs, and bold fire-inspired colors.
Settings will get easier to navigate, especially for privacy controls and managing AI features, so you'll have more say over what's running in your browser.
Firefox compact mode returns, AI opt-in
Project Nova brings back compact mode for condensing browser controls like the forward and backward buttons, plus new light and dark themes.
The update also makes it clearer which AI tools are installed and how much space they're using: nothing gets downloaded until you activate it.
Recent updates like Firefox 151 set the stage with cool wallpapers and improved PDF tools, all part of Mozilla's push for a smoother, more user-friendly experience.