Mozilla rolling out Firefox 148 February 24 with AI controls
Technology
Mozilla is rolling out Firefox 148 on February 24, and it is all about putting you in control of built-in AI tools.
After some users, especially on Linux, voiced concerns, Mozilla decided to let everyone manage features like chatbots, page summaries, and translations right from the browser.
New AI controls preserve user choices
There will be a new "AI Controls" section in settings where you can tweak or turn off any AI features you do not want.
Your choices will stick around even after future updates, so your browsing stays just how you like it.
Mozilla says this move is about making sure users feel comfortable as browsers get smarter.