Mozilla rolls out page summaries in Firefox for Android
Mozilla just rolled out "Page Summaries" in Firefox for Android, making it way easier to get the gist of long articles, guides, or recipes.
The feature uses Mozilla's AI (Mistral Small 3.1) to quickly break down web pages into bite-sized summaries, so you don't have to scroll forever.
This handy tool first appeared on iOS as "Shake to Summarize" in September 2025.
Tap or shake to summarize pages
You can trigger a summary by tapping a toolbar button or simply shaking your phone.
Heads up: it doesn't work in private browsing, on paywalled content, or hidden sections.
The feature is automatically turned on but can be switched off in settings if you prefer.
Right now, it's only available for English-language pages and is rolling out gradually as an experimental update, so not everyone will see it right away.