Mozilla rolls out page summaries in Firefox for Android

Tap or shake to summarize pages

You can trigger a summary by tapping a toolbar button or simply shaking your phone.

Heads up: it doesn't work in private browsing, on paywalled content, or hidden sections.

The feature is automatically turned on but can be switched off in settings if you prefer.

Right now, it's only available for English-language pages and is rolling out gradually as an experimental update, so not everyone will see it right away.