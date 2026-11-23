Apple's restrictions mean Firefox on iPhone can't use its own Gecko engine, so some features just aren't possible.

Even with EU rules introduced in 2024 allowing more browser options, Apple still controls which engines are allowed, and so far, no non-WebKit browsers have made it through.

Mozilla also pointed out that switching users to a Gecko-based app would be tricky since people would need to download a new app and move their data over.

They're urging Apple to let users pick the browser they want and let developers compete fairly.