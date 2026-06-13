MrBeast becomes 1st YouTuber with more than 500M subscribers
What's the story
YouTube sensation MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, has become the first individual creator to cross 500 million subscribers on the platform. The milestone was confirmed by Donaldson himself this week. This comes less than two years after he dethroned PewDiePie and India's T-Series to become YouTube's most-subscribed creator. The subscriber count includes those from all of MrBeast's channels across different languages.
Evolution
How MrBeast became a household name
The 27-year-old American YouTuber started his channel in 2012 with gaming videos, reaction content, and commentary. However, his breakthrough came with challenge videos that combined spectacle and endurance with large cash prizes. As his popularity grew, he began making more expensive videos, some of which reportedly cost him millions of dollars to produce. This shift has made his content more akin to TV shows than typical YouTube fare.
Strategy
Channels in different languages
MrBeast's content strategy has also involved creating channels in different languages, which has helped him tap into non-English-speaking markets. He employs YouTube's translation tools to make his videos accessible to a wider audience. This approach has contributed to his massive subscriber count and global popularity. Beyond YouTube, Donaldson has launched businesses like Feastables, a snack brand, and undertaken large-scale charitable projects around the world.
Impact
Impact on online media
Despite some criticism over his production practices, MrBeast's impact on online media is undeniable. His subscriber count is a testament to the fact that internet creators now have audiences as big as, if not bigger than, traditional television networks. The achievement of 500 million subscribers is a milestone that would have been unimaginable when YouTube first launched two decades ago.