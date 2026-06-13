The subscriber count includes those from all of MrBeast's channels

MrBeast becomes 1st YouTuber with more than 500M subscribers

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:30 pm Jun 13, 202605:30 pm

What's the story

YouTube sensation MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, has become the first individual creator to cross 500 million subscribers on the platform. The milestone was confirmed by Donaldson himself this week. This comes less than two years after he dethroned PewDiePie and India's T-Series to become YouTube's most-subscribed creator. The subscriber count includes those from all of MrBeast's channels across different languages.