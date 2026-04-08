MSI launches Raider 18 Max HX and Prestige 13 AI+
MSI just launched two fresh laptops in India: the powerhouse Raider 18 Max HX for gaming fans, and the sleek Prestige 13 AI+ designed for professionals.
Both run Windows 11 Home and are now up for grabs in cities such as Mumbai and Bangalore.
Specs and pricing for MSI laptops
The Raider 18 Max HX packs an Intel Core Ultra 9 chip, NVIDIA RTX 5090 GPU, a huge 18-inch UHD+ Mini LED display, plus a wild 64GB RAM (expandable to 128GB), and a speedy 2TB SSD, all at a promo price of ₹589,990.
The Prestige 13 AI+ is lighter on your bag and wallet with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, integrated graphics, a crisp 13.3-inch OLED screen, 16GB RAM, and a roomy 1TB SSD for ₹154,990.
Both support Wi-Fi 7 and are available via MSI Brand Stores in select cities, including Mumbai and Bangalore, until June 8.