MSI launches Raider 18 Max HX and Prestige 13 AI+

Specs and pricing for MSI laptops

The Raider 18 Max HX packs an Intel Core Ultra 9 chip, NVIDIA RTX 5090 GPU, a huge 18-inch UHD+ Mini LED display, plus a wild 64GB RAM (expandable to 128GB), and a speedy 2TB SSD, all at a promo price of ₹589,990.

The Prestige 13 AI+ is lighter on your bag and wallet with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, integrated graphics, a crisp 13.3-inch OLED screen, 16GB RAM, and a roomy 1TB SSD for ₹154,990.

Both support Wi-Fi 7 and are available via MSI Brand Stores in select cities, including Mumbai and Bangalore, until June 8.