Mucor racemosus fungus reduced radiation harm in mice tests
Technology
Scientists just found that a gut fungus called Mucor racemosus could help shield the body from radiation damage.
In tests with mice, those treated with this fungus lost less weight and had less inflammation after being exposed to radiation.
The secret? This fungus makes amino acids that help repair DNA and heal gut tissues.
Mucor racemosus cheese preserved mice gut
Here's the cool part: when researchers gave mice cheese fermented with M. racemosus, their guts stayed healthier compared to regular cheese eaters.
While this fungus is already used in some foods, experts warn it isn't safe for everyone, especially people with weak immune systems.
Still, these findings open up interesting possibilities for using food to protect against radiation in the future.