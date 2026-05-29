Mumbai BMC launches CivitTwin AI to simplify building permissions
Mumbai's BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) has launched CivitTwin, an AI-based platform to make getting building permissions way easier.
Unveiled by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Mumbai Tech Week 2026, CivitTwin uses a Digital Approval Twin to virtually check proposals before they're officially submitted, so less hassle for everyone involved.
CivitTwin automates checks to speed approvals
CivitTwin helps architects and developers catch missing documents, rule violations, or pending certificates early on.
According to BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, the system automates compliance checks and flags issues fast, which means fewer delays and quicker approvals.
Built in just six months, it's also expected to speed up housing and redevelopment projects—making things smoother for future homebuyers and city planners alike.