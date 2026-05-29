Mumbai BMC launches CivitTwin AI to simplify building permissions

CivitTwin automates checks to speed approvals

CivitTwin helps architects and developers catch missing documents, rule violations, or pending certificates early on.

According to BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, the system automates compliance checks and flags issues fast, which means fewer delays and quicker approvals.

Built in just six months, it's also expected to speed up housing and redevelopment projects—making things smoother for future homebuyers and city planners alike.