Mumbai developer Ali Mustafa builds Mirror AI for Bell's palsy
Technology
Ali Mustafa, a developer from Mumbai, has built an AI tool called "Mirror" to help people with Bell's palsy, a condition that temporarily paralyzes facial muscles.
After being unexpectedly diagnosed following a work trip, Mustafa decided to turn his personal struggle into something useful for others.
Mirror tracks over 400 facial landmarks
Mirror uses facial landmark detection to track over 400 points on your face while you do exercises like smiling or raising your eyebrows.
It gives clear progress reports for physical therapists and works right on your phone, making it easy for anyone to use at home.
Mustafa possibly plans to share Mirror's code on GitHub and also create a sample deployment.