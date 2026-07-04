Mumbai ICMR-NIRWoH and IIT Bombay build placenta-on-chip mimicking human placenta
Technology
Researchers from Mumbai's ICMR-NIRWoH and IIT Bombay have built a "placenta-on-chip," a tiny device that acts like a real human placenta.
It can copy how the placenta passes nutrients, hormones, and waste between mother and baby, all inside a lab.
The findings were published in Biofabrication.
Reduces animal models for pregnancy research
This chip lets scientists safely study pregnancy issues like gestational diabetes while reducing reliance on animal models.
It's easy to use with regular lab setups and could make drug testing for pregnant women much safer and more reliable.
Led by Anshul Bhide, with Deepak Modi as co-corresponding author, the project highlights India's growing role in health tech innovation.