Mumbai launches 1st-ever Pint of Science festival May 18-20 2026 Technology May 19, 2026

Mumbai is kicking off its first-ever Pint of Science festival from May 18-20, 2026, at Shah Millar House in Khar.

The idea? Bring scientists and curious folks together in relaxed spots like pubs and cafes, making science chats feel less intimidating and more fun.

It's all about breaking down research so everyone can join the conversation.