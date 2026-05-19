Mumbai launches 1st-ever Pint of Science festival May 18-20 2026
Mumbai is kicking off its first-ever Pint of Science festival from May 18-20, 2026, at Shah Millar House in Khar.
The idea? Bring scientists and curious folks together in relaxed spots like pubs and cafes, making science chats feel less intimidating and more fun.
It's all about breaking down research so everyone can join the conversation.
Talks span AI to black holes
Day one featured talks on AI ethics by Parveen Goribindhur and street dog behavior by Anindita Bhadra.
Next up, Dr. Vishal Rasal dives into Rajasthan's forests and Shaunak Modi explores Mumbai's biodiversity.
On the final day, Dr. Ankita Parab discusses tissue culture for space missions while Dr. Prolay Krishna Chanda tackles mysteries like dark matter and black holes.
Organizers hope to expand across India
Organizers hope to take Pint of Science to smaller cities across India, making local research more visible and sparking curiosity everywhere.