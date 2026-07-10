Mumbai's Cactus Technology Solutions wins MeitY AI procurement platform contract
Technology
Cactus Technology Solutions from Mumbai just landed a deal with the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) to build an AI-powered platform that helps government officials draft and check key procurement documents: think RFPs, RFQs, and EOIs.
The project, run by the National e-Governance Division, aims to make government buying smoother and smarter.
Cactus scored 100 lowest ₹2.27cr bid
Government procurement is a huge part of India's economy, about 22% of GDP, so making it more transparent and efficient is a big deal.
Cactus outscored all rivals with a perfect 100 in MeitY's selection process and also had the lowest bid at ₹2.27 crore.
CEO Akhilesh Ayer says their focus is on strong security, scalability, and real impact for ministries across the board.