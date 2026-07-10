Mumbai's Cactus Technology Solutions wins MeitY AI procurement platform contract

Cactus scored 100 lowest ₹2.27cr bid

Government procurement is a huge part of India's economy, about 22% of GDP, so making it more transparent and efficient is a big deal.

Cactus outscored all rivals with a perfect 100 in MeitY's selection process and also had the lowest bid at ₹2.27 crore.

CEO Akhilesh Ayer says their focus is on strong security, scalability, and real impact for ministries across the board.