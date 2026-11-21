Mumbai's next phase costs ₹2,098.92cr for AI CCTV upgrade
Mumbai's CCTV system is getting a smart boost: AI will soon help spot faces and number plates across the city.
This next phase of the surveillance project, at a cost of ₹2,098.92 crore, aims to make traffic smoother and streets safer using advanced tech.
Mumbai CCTV network exceeds 10,500 cameras
The project kicked off after the 2008 attacks, leading to more than 10,500 cameras already watching over Mumbai.
Now, by early 2027, expect new features like red-light violation detection and CCTV surveillance feeds from hotels and malls.
All this means better teamwork between city agencies and one of the world's largest CCTV networks right here in Mumbai.