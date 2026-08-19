Murf AI launches Falcon 2 TTS outperforming OpenAI realtime API
Murf AI, a Bengaluru startup, just launched Falcon 2, a new text-to-speech model with over 150 voices in more than 35 languages.
At only $0.01 per minute (that's about 80% less than big names like ElevenLabs Turbo), Falcon 2 is built for speed and real-time use.
Independent tests show it ranked higher than OpenAI's Realtime API in Artificial Analysis benchmarks.
Murf AI serves over 10 million users
Started by IIT Kharagpur grads in 2020, Murf AI already serves over 10 million users in 300 companies including Cisco, Pfizer, and Air France-KLM.
Falcon 2 isn't just affordable: it can handle tricky stuff like currencies or dates on calls, adapt its tone to context, and manage up to 10,000 calls at once.
For companies running at scale, the price drops to $10,000 per million minutes, compared with $50,000 for ElevenLabs Turbo and Flash, so businesses can save big without losing quality.