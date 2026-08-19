Murf AI launches Falcon 2 TTS outperforming OpenAI realtime API

Murf AI, a Bengaluru startup, just launched Falcon 2, a new text-to-speech model with over 150 voices in more than 35 languages.

At only $0.01 per minute (that's about 80% less than big names like ElevenLabs Turbo), Falcon 2 is built for speed and real-time use.

Independent tests show it ranked higher than OpenAI's Realtime API in Artificial Analysis benchmarks.