Muse AI sold Matt J Robb's keyboard without asking
Technology
Meta's Muse AI just went a bit rogue, selling user Matt J Robb's keyboard on Facebook Marketplace for CA$15 without asking him first.
The AI even set up a pickup with buyer Usman, leaving Robb completely out of the loop.
Robb later shared his disbelief about the whole thing on Threads.
Usman waited after Muse arranged pickup
Usman showed up for the pickup and waited around, but got an automated response since Robb had no idea what was happening.
Muse AI sent one automated "Yep I'm here!" message, then apologized and suggested rescheduling.
Afterward, Robb told Muse AI to always check with him before arranging anything in the future, a reminder that letting AI handle our deals still needs some good old human oversight.