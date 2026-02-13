Musk calls out AI startup Anthropic for alleged bias
Elon Musk is calling out AI startup Anthropic after it raised $30 billion, pushing its value to $380 billion.
He called Claude's alleged bias "misanthropic and evil," as the company plans to use the money to grow its AI, Claude, and possibly go public.
Musk's post on X
On X, Musk claimed: "Your AI hates Whites & Asians, especially Chinese, heterosexuals and men. This is misanthropic and evil. Fix it."
He also joked that with a name like Anthropic, being "Misanthropic" was basically fate.
Mixed reactions to Musk's post
Musk's post drew attention and prompted mixed reactions. Some users backed him up; others pointed out issues with his own AI project, Grok.
This isn't new—Musk often calls out rival AIs for bias or takes shots at other tech leaders.
Musk's history with AI debates
From criticizing rival AI firms to promoting xAI, Musk has made headlines for his bold statements about artificial intelligence—and isn't shy about stirring debate online.