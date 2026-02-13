Elon Musk is calling out AI startup Anthropic after it raised $30 billion, pushing its value to $380 billion. He called Claude's alleged bias "misanthropic and evil," as the company plans to use the money to grow its AI, Claude, and possibly go public.

Musk's post on X On X, Musk claimed: "Your AI hates Whites & Asians, especially Chinese, heterosexuals and men. This is misanthropic and evil. Fix it."

He also joked that with a name like Anthropic, being "Misanthropic" was basically fate.

Mixed reactions to Musk's post Musk's post drew attention and prompted mixed reactions. Some users backed him up; others pointed out issues with his own AI project, Grok.

This isn't new—Musk often calls out rival AIs for bias or takes shots at other tech leaders.