'Dislike' button on X for subscribers, verified accounts only: Musk

Elon Musk has announced that the 'dislike' button on his social media platform, X , will be limited to subscribers and verified accounts. The move is aimed at curbing spam and bot activity on the platform. "To prevent spam bot attacks, the dislike button will be for subscribers/verified accounts only," Musk said in a post on X.

Bot issue Bot problem was a major concern for Musk The bot problem has been a major concern for Musk even before acquiring the platform. He had previously flagged fake and automated accounts as a major threat, even suggesting they could derail his acquisition deal. Musk also accused the previous management of underestimating the scale of this issue on the platform.

Policy push Musk's push for stricter measures against bots Since taking over X, Musk has been vocal about the need to tackle the spread of bots, accounts that automatically respond to posts and promote specific narratives. He has pushed for stricter measures against "scammy" bots, indicating a more aggressive stance toward cleaning up the platform and ensuring authenticity in user interactions.

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Existing measures X's existing policies to combat spam and manipulation Despite Musk's concerns, X already has policies in place to combat spam and manipulation. These include banning fake accounts and coordinated efforts to manipulate conversations through bots on the platform. However, the persistence of bot activity shows how difficult it is to completely eliminate automated accounts on a large scale.

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