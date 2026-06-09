This is how Musk's AI data center satellite will look

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SpaceX to use NVIDIA chips in satellites

SpaceX plans to use NVIDIA chips in its AI satellites, according to Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen. Musk compared the process of building these data center satellites with creating the Starlink system, saying it would be simpler. He explained that an AI satellite is mostly solar cells and a radiator with some laser links but doesn't require complex antennas like those on a Starlink satellite.