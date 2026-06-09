This is how Musk's AI data center satellite will look
What's the story
Elon Musk has revealed a closer look at an early version of an artificial intelligence (AI) data center satellite that SpaceX plans to build. The announcement comes as part of his vision for the future, which also includes further work on its Starship rocket and a joint facility with Tesla to manufacture computer chips in the US.
Specs
Musk unveils AI satellite specs
Musk unveiled a rendering and specifications of the AI1 satellite, the first of its kind in a planned network of some one million satellites. These will perform complex computing tasks for artificial intelligence (AI) in Earth's orbit. The early version of this satellite features huge solar panels measuring 70 meters long and can handle an average compute payload of 120kW, peaking at 150kW.
Tech partnership
SpaceX to use NVIDIA chips in satellites
SpaceX plans to use NVIDIA chips in its AI satellites, according to Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen. Musk compared the process of building these data center satellites with creating the Starlink system, saying it would be simpler. He explained that an AI satellite is mostly solar cells and a radiator with some laser links but doesn't require complex antennas like those on a Starlink satellite.
Manufacturing hub
What about Gigasat?
Musk also unveiled plans for a massive expansion of SpaceX's facility in Bastrop, Texas. The expanded site, dubbed Gigasat, will cover over 11 million square feet and more than 1,000 acres of land. It will consist of several warehouses to produce the large solar panels required for the data center satellites.
Future plans
Terafab facility
Along with Gigasat, Musk also teased the upcoming Terafab facility, which will be 100 million square feet in size. This is 10 times bigger than Tesla's gigafactory in Austin. A Wyoming-based LLC has been purchasing land in Grimes County, Texas for this anticipated Terafab.