Musk reveals Tesla's plan to build its own chip factory

Elon Musk , CEO of Tesla , has announced the company's intention to build a "TeraFab" chip factory in the United States. The move comes as part of Tesla's strategy to secure a steady supply of chips for its artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous driving, and robotics projects. The funding for this ambitious project could come from internal resources or bank loans.

Supply concerns Musk emphasizes need for domestic chip production Musk stressed the importance of domestic chip production, saying existing suppliers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Samsung, and Micron Technology Inc. can't meet Tesla's needs. He said this move is critical to protect the company from geopolitical risks in the future. "I think people maybe are underweighting some of the geopolitical risks that are going to be a major factor in a few years," the centibillionaire said.

Chip wall TeraFab: A solution to avoid 'chip wall' Musk also hinted that Tesla might have to make chips itself due to the limited supply. He warned of a possible "chip wall" if the company doesn't go ahead with building its own fab. "We've got two choices: hit the chip wall or make a fab," he said in a recent podcast with Peter Diamandis, founder of the X Prize Foundation.

