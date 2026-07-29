Musk's SpaceXAI sues Minnesota over ban on AI-generated nudes
What's the story
SpaceX's artificial intelligence (AI) division, SpaceXAI (formerly xAI), has filed a lawsuit against Minnesota's attorney general. The legal action comes in response to a new law that bans "nudification" apps and websites. These are technologies that use AI to alter images of clothed individuals into nude versions. The suit argues that the law is overly broad and ignores intent, imposing hefty civil penalties despite its alleged shortcomings.
Misuse incident
Grok was misused to create explicit images
The lawsuit comes after an incident where SpaceXAI's Grok chatbot was misused to create a large number of non-consensual sexual images. This included many underage individuals.
A statement on X later said that Grok's capabilities were changed to prevent such misuse.
"We remain committed to making X a safe platform for everyone and continue to have zero tolerance for any forms of child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity, and unwanted sexual content," the statement said in part.
Legal implications
Details of the new law
Minnesota's new law, HF 1606, prohibits the use of nudification technology and penalizes companies involved. It allows the state to impose fines and face lawsuits from victims.
The law "prohibits the access, download, or use of nudification technology, except when the website, app, or software requires the substantial application of technological or artistic skill by a human creator directing and controlling the output," CBS News reported.
Legal challenge
SpaceXAI challenges law's definition and intent considerations
The lawsuit from SpaceXAI challenges the law's definition of nudification, arguing that it is too broad and restricts legitimate AI use.
It also contends that the law fails to consider intent.
The suit highlights cases where images with artistic, scientific, political, satirical, educational, or religious value could be deemed as violating this law if enforced.
Legal request
Legal battle underscores AI regulation debate
The lawsuit asks the judge to declare HF 1606 unconstitutional and stop its enforcement.
Governor Tim Walz, who signed the bill into law, responded to the suit with a tweet saying "See you in court, creep."
This legal battle highlights the ongoing debate over AI technology and its potential misuse versus regulation for public safety.