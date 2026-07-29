Musk's SpaceXAI sues Minnesota over ban on AI-generated nudes

The lawsuit comes after an incident where SpaceXAI's Grok chatbot was misused to create a large number of non-consensual sexual images. This included many underage individuals.

A statement on X later said that Grok's capabilities were changed to prevent such misuse.

"We remain committed to making X a safe platform for everyone and continue to have zero tolerance for any forms of child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity, and unwanted sexual content," the statement said in part.