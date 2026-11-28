Google wants to rent more computing capacity from SpaceX: Musk
What's the story
Elon Musk has revealed that Google is interested in renting additional computing capacity from SpaceX. The move comes as part of an existing cloud services contract between the two companies, which was extended until 2029. The deal will see Google pay SpaceX a whopping $920 million per month, owing to the increasing demand for generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
Expansion
Compute-capacity agreements with Anthropic and Google
The existing deal between SpaceX and Google includes a massive computing capacity with some 110,000 NVIDIA GPUs, CPUs, memory, and other related components.
The demand for such computing infrastructure has surged since generative AI services were launched, prompting tech companies to invest heavily in data centers with advanced chips from NVIDIA and others.
To meet this demand, SpaceX has disclosed compute-capacity agreements with Anthropic and Google worth more than $70 billion on aggregate.
Infrastructure
SpaceX is expanding its computing capacity
In addition to its existing Memphis-area hub, SpaceX is expanding its computing capacity.
The company has announced plans to invest over $74 billion in a new supercomputer facility at Starbase in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, and another campus in Cochise County, Arizona.
This expansion is part of SpaceX's strategy to meet the growing demand for cloud computing services and further strengthen its partnership with Google.