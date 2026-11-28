The existing deal between SpaceX and Google includes a massive computing capacity with some 110,000 NVIDIA GPUs, CPUs, memory, and other related components.

The demand for such computing infrastructure has surged since generative AI services were launched, prompting tech companies to invest heavily in data centers with advanced chips from NVIDIA and others.

To meet this demand, SpaceX has disclosed compute-capacity agreements with Anthropic and Google worth more than $70 billion on aggregate.