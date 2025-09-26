Musk wins contract to provide Grok AI to US government

Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, xAI , has signed a contract with the US General Services Administration (GSA). The deal will see the provision of xAI's Grok chatbot to federal agencies. The move is part of a broader effort by Washington to increase AI adoption in government operations and boost competition among top developers in this rapidly growing sector.

Cost advantage Federal agencies can now buy Grok models The contract, which is valid until March 2027, allows federal agencies to purchase Grok models for just $0.42 per organization. This is significantly cheaper than the $1 per year fee charged by OpenAI for its ChatGPT service. The deal includes the latest versions of xAI's reasoning models—Grok 4 and Grok 4 Fast—and promises support from xAI engineers during implementation.

Upgrade option Upgrading to Grok enterprise subscriptions is also an option The contract also gives agencies an option to upgrade to Grok enterprise subscriptions. These would be in line with federal security standards and offer additional features and higher usage limits. This flexibility is part of GSA's "OneGov Strategy," which aims to standardize technology procurement and increase government use of AI. Other suppliers under this program include OpenAI, Meta Platforms, Alphabet's Google, and Anthropic.