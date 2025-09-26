Snap's user base in India surpasses 250 million monthly active users
Snapchat now has 25 crore (250 million) monthly active users in India—the largest user base for Snap Inc. globally.
About 90% of daily users are between 13 and 34 years old, with daily engagement doubling over the past two years.
This surge comes from Snapchat's focus on local content, culturally relevant features, and support for regional creators through Spotlight and Stories.
Creator economy on the rise
Snapchat's official creator community, Snap Stars, has grown by 1.5 times in the past two years. Creator-generated content on Spotlight is up fourfold year-on-year.
Initiatives like Creator Connect are helping creators from smaller cities reach bigger audiences, making India's digital storytelling scene even more vibrant.
Snap Camera India's revenue and profit growth
Snap Camera India pulled in over ₹100 crore revenue in FY2024—a jump of nearly 29% from last year—with net profit also rising by about 26%.
Team-ups with Bollywood studios and celebrities have boosted engagement too, alongside over 80 billion monthly plays of AR lenses, with high engagement during festivals and youth-focused initiatives.