Snap's user base in India surpasses 250 million monthly active users Technology Sep 26, 2025

Snapchat now has 25 crore (250 million) monthly active users in India—the largest user base for Snap Inc. globally.

About 90% of daily users are between 13 and 34 years old, with daily engagement doubling over the past two years.

This surge comes from Snapchat's focus on local content, culturally relevant features, and support for regional creators through Spotlight and Stories.