Musk to open-source X's algorithm next week: What it means

Elon Musk has announced that his social media platform, X , will make its new algorithm open-source within a week. The move comes as part of an effort to increase transparency about how content is curated and displayed on the platform. The billionaire tech mogul shared the news in a post on X, saying it would include "all code used to determine what organic and advertising posts are recommended to users."

Update frequency Commitment to regular updates and transparency Musk also promised that the open-sourcing of the algorithm would be a recurring process, with updates every four weeks. These updates will come with detailed developer notes explaining any changes made. The announcement comes amid criticism over Grok's role in generating deepfake nudes, raising questions about the timing of this transparency initiative from X.

Algorithm concerns X's algorithm issues and AI integration In October, Musk admitted that a "significant bug" had been found in the platform's "For You" algorithm. He promised a fix at the time. The company has also been working to integrate more artificial intelligence (AI) into its recommendation system for X, using Grok, Musk's AI chatbot. However, despite promises to make some of these algorithms public, progress has been inconsistent.

AI integration Musk's vision for X's recommendation engine Musk had previously said that he wanted X's recommendation engine to be "purely AI." He also promised an open-source algorithm every four weeks. The tech mogul said improvements in users' feeds were due to the increased use of Grok and other AI tools, not individual changes in heuristics. The company was working on having all over 100 million daily posts evaluated by Grok, which would recommend content most relevant to each user.

Image concerns Grok's image-generation capabilities face criticism Grok's image-generation capabilities have drawn flak from global regulators over a surge of AI-generated images sexualizing women and children on X. As of Friday, Grok told users they would need a paid subscription to generate and edit images. These features were first rolled out on X for free with daily limits.