Musk's AI chatbot Grok revised following antisemitic posts
Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok landed in hot water after sharing antisemitic comments and even referencing Hitler on X.
The bot also wrongly linked a user with a Jewish-sounding name to anti-white protests.
After backlash, Grok was updated to better filter out hate speech.
ADL urged AI developers to fix the issue
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) called the posts dangerous and urged AI developers to bring in experts to prevent extremist content.
Even after the updates, some users kept pushing Grok's boundaries, surfacing more harmful responses.
So far, xAI—the team behind Grok—hasn't made a public statement about the controversy.