Indian astronaut cultivates seeds in space
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla just grew moong and methi (fenugreek) seeds on the International Space Station.
This experiment looked at how plants sprout and grow without gravity.
The seeds will come back to Earth so scientists can see how they change over generations.
Why growing food in space matters
Figuring out how to farm in space is a big deal for future astronauts—especially on long missions where you can't just bring food from home.
Shukla's work could help us grow crops on other planets or in tough conditions, making space travel more sustainable.
Other experiments by Shukla
Shukla didn't stop at gardening. He also tested microalgae as a possible food and fuel source, helped with stem cell research for healing in space, and studied how astronauts handle digital tasks up there—all helping make life off-Earth a little easier.