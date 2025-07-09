America's largest power grid struggles with AI demand

PJM pauses new plant approvals, delays auctions

This energy crunch isn't just about higher bills—it's also triggering political fights and tough decisions.

PJM has paused new plant approvals and delayed auctions while older plants shut down faster than new ones can open.

Pennsylvania's governor even threatened to leave the grid if prices stay high.

All this could affect how reliable your power is, how much you pay, and how the region balances tech growth with climate goals.