America's largest power grid struggles with AI demand
America's largest power grid, PJM Interconnection, is struggling to keep up as AI data centers drive electricity demand way up.
With supply tight and auction prices having jumped more than 800% starting last year, some people are seeing their summer electricity bills rise over 20%.
PJM covers 67 million people across 13 states.
PJM pauses new plant approvals, delays auctions
This energy crunch isn't just about higher bills—it's also triggering political fights and tough decisions.
PJM has paused new plant approvals and delayed auctions while older plants shut down faster than new ones can open.
Pennsylvania's governor even threatened to leave the grid if prices stay high.
All this could affect how reliable your power is, how much you pay, and how the region balances tech growth with climate goals.