Starlink gets final approval for India launch

Before anyone can sign up, Starlink needs to build ground stations and control centers across India. The company also has to pass strict security trials set by national guidelines—basically, making sure everything is safe before flipping the switch.

Who will go live 1st?

Starlink's arrival comes with some extra scrutiny from security agencies, especially about use near sensitive borders.

Unlike other countries that auction spectrum, India allocates it directly so things can move faster.

OneWeb and Jio Satellite are still waiting on their own security clearances after long trial periods—so all eyes are on who goes live first.