Musk's moon base plan launches xAI into new stratosphere

xAI split into 4 teams

This is more than just another Musk headline—he's shaking up xAI too, splitting it into four new teams (think Grok chatbot, coding tools, video AI, and smart agents).

But not everyone's sticking around; six of xAI's 12 original founders have left.

Musk says the changes are about "organizing the company to be more effective at this scale," hinting that some people are better for startups while others thrive as things grow bigger.

With an IPO on the horizon and OpenAI in the mix, this is one of those moments where tech dreams meet real-world drama—and you're watching it happen in real time.